Covid vaccination: Walk-ins allowed for 18-44 age bracket at govt centres

The government has allowed walk-ins through on-site registration and appointments for vaccination of the 18-44 age group, on CoWIN. This feature has been enabled only for government vaccination centres.
Private centres have to continue publishing their vaccination schedule in advance for online appointments. So far, only those with prior appointments were allowed to get the jab, in the 18-44 age group. In case of sessions exclusively organised with online slots, some doses may still be left unutilised towards the end of the day. The government said that in such cases, on-site registration of a few beneficiaries may be necessary to minimise wastage.
ALSO READ: Centre steps in after foreign Covid-19 vaccine makers say no to state govts
A press statement said one of the reasons to bring in this feature was that those without access to internet or smartphones may have limited access to vaccination.
