Covid vaccination: Walk-ins allowed for 18-44 age bracket at govt centres

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Vaccines
A press state­ment said one of the reas­o­ns to bring in this feature was that those wit­h­out access to internet or sm­a­rtphones may have limi­ted access to vaccin­ation

The government has allowed walk-ins through on-site registration and appoint­ments for vaccina­tion of the 18-44 age group, on CoWIN. This feature has been enabled only for government vaccination centres.

Private centres have to continue publishing their vaccination schedule in advance for online appo­in­tments. So far, only those with prior appoin­tments were allowed to get the jab, in the 18-44 age group. In case of sessions exclusively organised with online slots, some doses may still be left unutilised towards the end of the day. The government said that in such cases, on-site registration of a few ben­eficiaries may be nece­ssary to minimise wastage.

A press state­ment said one of the reas­o­ns to bring in this feature was that those wit­h­out access to internet or sm­a­rtphones may have limi­ted access to vaccin­ation.

First Published: Tue, May 25 2021. 00:05 IST

