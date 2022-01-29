Covid vaccines administered in India cross 1.65-bn mark

-
With the administration of more than 56 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Saturday exceeded 165.04 crore, as per the health ministry report. This has been achieved through 180,50,126 sessions.
"A total of 165 crore vaccines doses! In the nation's collective fight against COVID19 under PM Narendra Modi Ji's dynamic leadership, India now has strong protective shield of over 165 crore vaccine doses", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.
As per the ministry report, over 4,50,05,663 teens in the 15 to 18 age bracket have also received their first dose of Covid vaccines since the beginning of the drive on January 3. On achieving this milestone, Mandaviya congratulated the youngsters of this age group for taking the vaccines against Covid.
"Congratulations to my young friends! More than 4.5 crore children received the first dose of the vaccine. With the #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine campaign, PM @NarendraModi ji government is securing the future of the country. Let's get the vaccine, make the country safe", he said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, the health minister will chair a high level review meeting on the present Covid situation with five states on Saturday. Mandaviya will review the public health preparedness and response measures being taken in context of Omicron variant in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh through video conferencing.
The minister also reviewed the Covid situation and public health preparedness with 8 southern states and UTs on Friday. The states were asked to focus on the 5-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' along with effective surveillance of cases which is crucial for Covid management.
