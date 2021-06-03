CoviSelf: MyLab starts shipping Covid self-test kit, priced at Rs 250

-
Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday announced the commercial launch of its Covid self-test kit, CoviSelf, after receiving approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) last month. It is the first test kit for COVID-19 that can be self-administered by citizens at home in India. "This indigenous test kit will be distributed through to 95% of the PIN codes in the county and will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India. Individuals can also order it online through Flipkart. To ensure safe deliveries, Flipkart also offers contactless payments for consumers and will leverage its safe and sanitized supply chain," the e-commerce major said in a statement.
The company will roll out 1 million self-test kits starting today and based on consumer demand, it will make 7 million units available per week. The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company plans to make the products available on the Government e-marketplace (GEM).
Priced at Rs 250, CoviSelf offers a comfortable, easy-to-use and accurate alternative to the current test method. It can be used by individuals with or without symptoms and immediate contacts of confirmed cases as per the ICMR guidelines. Designed as the mid-nasal swab test, it can detect positive results in just 15 mins. Each unit contains a
testing kit, instructions to use (IFU) leaflet and a bag to safely dispose of after testing.
Speaking on this landmark milestone, Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions said, “Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing.”
