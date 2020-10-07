CPCB writes to Delhi govt for urgent action on major polluting sources

-
Expressing concern over the menace of air pollution in Delhi during winters, the central pollution watchdog has asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to take immediate action on major pollution sources like construction and demolition activities and open garbage dumping.
Listing out a series of tasks to be accomplished across Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board asked in a letter to the Delhi government on Tuesday to take early action on dumping of mixed municipal solid waste at three dump sites in Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla.
"It is observed that construction and demolition activities and open dumping of waste/garbage continue to be the major concern in most of the areas and therefore, special efforts are needed to curb these activities, the CPCB said.
It said some tasks to curb air pollution in Delhi have been accomplished but "more needs to be done".
Pointing out the shortcomings in action plans of 13 pollution hotspots in the capital, it said the updated status of Wazirpur hotspot has not been received while the target of greening and paving in the hotspot areas is not mentioned.
