Credit to armed forces for Chinese army retreat behind LAC: Congress

In wake of reports that Chinese Army has retreated two km behind the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Congress, which has been questioning the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chinese transgressions, on Monday credited the armed forces for the development.

"We know that the PLA can't withstand the Indian forces, so they have retreated but the Prime Minister has to reply to tough questions," part spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference here on Monday.

The Prime Minister should himself come forward and tell what is the truth though in the all-party meeting, he had said that no Indian territory has been occupied, he said.

"We demand that Prime Minister should tell the facts to the nation," Khera said, assuring that his party will not raise questions if Modi says that his earlier statement in the all-party meeting was not correct.

On reports that Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after which Chinese forces withdrew, Khera said that this government has to decide that it needs ministers who should do their jobs.

ALSO READ: Indian and Chinese troops begin disengagement in Galwan Valley on LAC



"What is the Foreign Minister doing?" he asked.

Taking potshots at the Modi government, Khera said there is no system in the government as sometimes businessmen talk (in case of Pakistan) and sometimes foundations talk (in case of China).

"Why did the Prime Minister visit China without agenda?" asked Khera.

Indian and Chinese troops have retreated two kilometres behind the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian and unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent face-off on June 15.

Top official sources told IANS that both sides retreated two km simultaneously on Sunday, following several rounds of talks which had begun after the clash on June 15. The disengagement between Indian and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) happened as per the agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting.