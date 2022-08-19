JUST IN
AAP govt involved in liquor scam; 2 middlemen left India, alleges BJP
70 million piped water connection in three years, milestone achieved: PM
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against four accused
Indian students seeking return to China advised to track embassy updates
No action taken on mass corruption in liquor licence distribution: Congress
Ayodhya gears for new look; Ramayana Museum to be the highlight: Report
Karnataka HC proposes 25:75 formula for Common Entrance Test repeaters
Consider second Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for vulnerable groups: WHO
US study finds diabetes drug metformin may reduce Covid death risk by half
14 aspirants caught using fake documents during Agniveer recruitment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
AAP govt involved in liquor scam; 2 middlemen left India, alleges BJP
Business Standard

Crop assessment complete, new pest affecting produce: Maharashtra minister

The assessment of damage to crops in rains that took place in July is complete and its details along with the way compensation will be disbursed will be informed in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Topics
Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A farmer shows wheat grains after threshing at a field. Photo: PTI
A farmer shows wheat grains after threshing at a field. Photo: PTI

The assessment of damage to crops in rains that took place in July is complete and its details along with the way compensation will be disbursed will be informed in the Maharashtra Assembly, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said after a review meeting here on Friday.

The monsoon session of the state legislature is currently underway in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sattar also said a new pest was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur and agriculture experts will visit affected areas to come up with mitigating measures.

"Crop loss panchnama (detailed assessment) has been completed for July. However, assessment of the damage caused by rains in the first half of August is not complete," the minister, who is on a three-day tour of Nagpur, Amravati and Marathwada divisions, said.

"Panchnama of half of the assistance announced by the chief minister and deputy chief minister is complete. The rest will be done in the next few days. The state government has announced compensation of Rs 13,600 per hectare. I will inform the Assembly on Monday on the assessment and compensation," he added.

The minister informed that a new pest called 'gogal gaay' was affecting crops in Osmanabad, Beed and Latur.

"A team from the agriculture department and experts have been told to visit the region and come up with solutions against this new pest menace," Sattar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 16:41 IST

`