Indian students seeking return to China advised to track embassy updates

Indian students waiting to re-join their colleges in have been advised to follow updates put out by the Chinese Embassy.

Regarding the resumption of studies in China, the Indian students should track the Embassy updates for details, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong told ANI.

Weidong had recently assured that the first batch of Indian students, who were stuck in India due to COVID-19 visa restrictions, will return to very soon to resume their studies and that the respective departments of both countries are working towards it.

The official spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India on Friday confirmed the news and thanked the Indian students for their patience throughout.

"Dear all international #students, thank you for your patience & being with me together to wait for the official announcement of the new study #visa policy. Finally, good news coming. Suggest you follow up closely with the embassy update for more details. #Chinawelcomes you & Best Wishes!, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Ji Rong tweeted.

"Thousands of Indian students who had come back from after the outbreak of COVID-19 may now soon get a chance to resume their education as the first batch comprising many such youngsters could soon leave for the neighbouring country," Chinese Ambassador Weidong had stated on August 13.

"China welcomes Indian students. The first batch of Indian students to resume studies in China in the near future. Concerned departments of both countries are working together," said Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India said while speaking to ANI.

China in July said that the country has made progress on facilitating the return of Indian students and is working in tandem with relevant departments to see that the first batch of Indian students can come back to study in China at the earliest.Indian students pursuing medicine from Chinese Universities are unable to return to China to attend classes due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting also stressed the need for expediting the process of return of Indian students to China to attend classes at an early date.

In order to facilitate the return of Indian students, Jaishankar met with Wang Yi on March 25.

Earlier in April, the Chinese side had expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis, said the Indian Embassy in China.

