JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE: Cyclone Amphan turns into a 'super cyclone'; Odisha to see heavy rain

Cyclone Amphan LIVE update: Stay tuned with Business Standard on cyclone amphan landfall, cyclone alert, weather update and more

Topics
Cyclone | Cyclone in Odisha | weather forecasts

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Trees bend with gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, May 3, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Trees bend with gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, May 3, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates: West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for Amphan, now upgraded to only the second super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in two decades, which is expected to make landfall along Digha in West Bengal by Wednesday evening. As many as 53 teams were on the job to save lives and property, NDRF Chief S N Pradhan said. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations, including the NDRF’s evacuation plan.

According to the latest IMD update, cyclone Amphan was moving at a speed of 22-230 km/hr and West Bengal's East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata would be affected severely. Tidal waves as high as 4 to 6 metres, as tall as a two-storeyed building are expected.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal Odisha districts of Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj today.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on cyclone Amphan and weather updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh