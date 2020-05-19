- LIVE: Cyclone Amphan turns into a 'super cyclone'; Odisha to see heavy rain
- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 100,328; Global cases at 4,890,544
- Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi becomes 4th Indian state with over 10,000 cases
- SC to deliver verdict on Arnab Goswami's plea for quashing FIRs on Tuesday
- Kerala announces exemptions in concurrence with lockdown guidelines issued by Centre
- Chinese military bolsters troops in Aksai Chin region in Sino-India border
- Lockdown 4.0: Detailed list of restricted, permitted activities in Delhi
- Lockdown 4.0: Assam issues revised guidelines; e-commerce allowed till 7 pm
- Entire office needn't be shut if 1 or 2 Covid-19 cases are reported: Govt
- Lockdown 4.0: Punjab to re-start local bus services in phased manner
LIVE: Cyclone Amphan turns into a 'super cyclone'; Odisha to see heavy rain
Cyclone Amphan LIVE update: Stay tuned with Business Standard on cyclone amphan landfall, cyclone alert, weather update and more
Topics
Cyclone | Cyclone in Odisha | weather forecasts
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Trees bend with gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, May 3, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates: West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for Amphan, now upgraded to only the second super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in two decades, which is expected to make landfall along Digha in West Bengal by Wednesday evening. As many as 53 teams were on the job to save lives and property, NDRF Chief S N Pradhan said. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations, including the NDRF’s evacuation plan.
According to the latest IMD update, cyclone Amphan was moving at a speed of 22-230 km/hr and West Bengal's East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata would be affected severely. Tidal waves as high as 4 to 6 metres, as tall as a two-storeyed building are expected.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal Odisha districts of Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj today.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on cyclone Amphan and weather updates
or reload the browser
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More