Cyclone Phethai intensifies; likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast: MeT dept

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday has warned that the cyclone will intensify and move towards the state of

"The deep depression in the south-eastern area of the Bay of Bengal has moved to the northern side with a speed of 17 Kilometres an hour and has now intensified and developed into a cyclonic storm named 'Phethai'. It is very likely to move to the northeastern side and cross coast between Ongole and Kakinada during December 17," the statement from the MeT department read.

The department also predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in parts of on Sunday. It also predicted heavy to very heavy in various districts of the state.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at many places over districts of south and a few places over districts of north on December 16, at many places over districts of Odisha on 17. and at a few places over districts of Odisha on December 18," it added.

The department informed that Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi district would experience heavy on Sunday. While on Monday, heavy is expected in various districts including Kalahandi, Malkangiri. Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur.