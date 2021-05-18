JUST IN
Cyclone Tauktae in pictures: Search and rescue operations underway

Battling extreme weather, the Indian Navy has so far rescued 177 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cyclone Tauktae is equivalent of a category 3 hurricane

1 / 8
Sea waves near the Gateway of India as cyclone Tauktae hit the coast of Mumbai on Monday

A severe cyclonic storm made landfall on India’s west coast, home to major refineries and ports, causing heavy rain and strong winds at a time when the nation is already battling the world’s worst outbreak of Covid-19.

Heavy downpours in Mumbai

2 / 8
Mumbai police personnel at Marine Drive during heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered by cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on Monday

Cyclone Tauktae, equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, slammed Gujarat state late on Monday, with wind speed surging as high as 190 kilometers (118 miles) per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department. The landfall process will be completed in three hours, the national weather forecaster said in a statement, reported Bloomberg. 

Cyclone Tauktae's impact in Diu

3 / 8
 

NDRF personnel clears the road after a tree fell on a road due to cyclone Tauktae, in Diu

Cyclone Tauktae snaps power of 18.43 lakh consumers in two coastal districts

4 / 8
NDRF personnel alert people to stay away from the sea

Cyclonic storm 'Tauktae', which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una on Monday night after passing close to the Konkan coast in Maharashtra, disrupted the power supply of 18.43 lakh consumers in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, an official release said on Tuesday.

Rescue operation underway

5 / 8
 

Navy ships were deployed on Monday after receipt of a request for assistance for barge 'P305' adrift off Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 273 personnel on board. The oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai. 

Navy rescues 177 from barge

6 / 8
 

Battling extreme weather, the Indian Navy has so far rescued 177 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday.

First batch of three Rescuees brought in by Indian Navy Helo

7 / 8
 

INS Kochi and INS Kolkata along with MV Offshore Energy and MV Ahalya continue with SAR in extremely challenging circumstances.

P-8I long-range joins the search and rescue operations

8 / 8
 

The Indian Navy has rescued people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday. The Navy on Tuesday morning also deployed the P-8I long-range, multimission maritime patrol aircraft to join the search and rescue operations, the official said


First Published: Tue, May 18 2021. 15:00 IST

