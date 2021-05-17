Tauktae: Gujarat faces worst cyclone in over 2 decades, Mumbai airport shut

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Landfall process has begun in Gujarat, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Sec 144 revoked in Puducherry; three dead in Tamil Nadu
Rs 12,700-crore Mumbai coastal project taps new state-of-the-art technology
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Tuticorin Airport to remain closed till Friday 12 pm
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm weakens; Kerala airport resumes operations
-
As Cyclone Tauktae hurled towards Gujarat with wind speeds exceeding 185 km per hour, it left behind a trail of destruction in neighbouring Maharashtra, killing six people on Monday, while three sailors went missing after two boats sank in the Arabian sea.
In Gujarat, which is facing its worst cyclone in over two decades, over 150,000 people have been evacuated in the last few days. Two barges with 410 people onboard have, meanwhile, been adrift in the Arabian Sea.
"This can be compared with the 1998 cyclone that hit Kandla and inflicted heavy damage," Reuters quoted the state’s revenue secretary Pankaj Kumar as saying. The 1998 cyclone had killed at least 4,000 people and caused a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars.
According to reports, in all 12 people have been killed in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka because of Cyclone Tauktae. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the tropical storm had intensified into a “very severe” cyclonic storm with packing wind speeds of about 20 kmph.
The cyclone made landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva, in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, at 7.30 pm.
Earlier, MET had said Tauktae will hit Gujarat on Tuesday.
The cyclone comes in the middle of the devastating second wave of Covid-19, which has claimed thousands of lives in the country.
At least 17 Covid-19 patients on ventilator support in the Porbandar Civil Hospital’s intensive care unit were shifted to other facilities on Monday as a precautionary measure.
The Centre has offered all help to Gujarat and asked the army, navy and the air force to remain on standby to assist the administration if the need arises, the Gujarat government said. The Indian Army said it has put 180 teams and nine engineer task forces on standby.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are in touch with the state government, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Modi also called up Rupani and enquired about the state government's preparedness to deal with the cyclone, the Chief Minister’s Office said. He also spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Goa and the lieutenant governor of Daman and Diu.
Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belts of Maharashtra and Goa as the cyclone hurtled northwards towards Gujarat.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state. As Mumbai continued to be battered with heavy rains, over 12,000 citizens from coastal areas of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg were relocated to safer places.
Meanwhile, rainfall was also reported in Madhya Pradesh and an “orange” alert (advising all to be prepared) was issued in 13 districts of the state.
Mumbai airport shut, flights impacted
As the cyclone raged past the Maharashtra coast and inched closer to Mumbai in the morning, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ((CSMIA) suspended operations from 11 am to 10 pm.
Airports in Vadodara and Surat also suspended operations, leading to flights being cancelled or diverted.
A SpiceJet flight returned to Chennai after it was diverted twice from Mumbai due to adverse weather conditions. The Boeing 737 aircraft on a Chennai-Mumbai flight first diverted to Surat and then it diverted again due to low visibility and heavy rain. Weather bulletins also reported the presence of thunderstorm clouds at low altitude. Two IndiGo flights also diverted to Hyderabad and Lucknow, while an Air India aircraft bound for Mumbai was held back at Kolkata airport.
Later in the evening, IndiGo decided to cancel almost all its flights to/from Mumbai as gusty winds and rains continued to lash the city.
CSMIA registered cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures.
Telecom firms set up war rooms
Telecom companies arranged critical equipment spares, diesel generator (DG) sets and set up war rooms to handle any network disruption.
"We have ensured sufficient fuel supply to our sites across all locations, and stocking at strategic locations, for use in times of emergency. Additionally, mobile DGs, critical equipment spares and vehicles have been arranged and kept ready at key locations," a Vi spokesperson said. Airtel said it has set up war rooms to monitor the network, 24x7, in impacted areas and made provisions for quick deployment of temporary sites (cell on wheels) in case of damage to existing sites.
With agency inputs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU