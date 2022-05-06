Dabholkar's rationalist work riled some, says activist about murder

-
A member-activist of Maharashtra Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti was on Friday examined by the prosecution in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.
The renowned rationalist was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.
An official said Prashant Potdar, a member of Maharashtra Andhashradha Nirmoolan since 1991 was examined by the prosecution from the motive point.
Special Public Prosecutor, Prakash Suryawanshi said in his deposition before the additional sessions judge (special court) SR Navandar, Potdar stated that as Dr Dabholkar was working towards the eradication of superstition, the Sanatan Sanstha, Hindu Janjagruti were against him.
Suryawanshi said Potdar also told the court that seven to eight years before his death, Dr Dabholkar had received threats that his hands and legs would be broken.
"He also told the court Dr Dabholkar was working towards enacting a bill against black magic and superstition, the Sanatan Sanstha and some political parties were against it," the SPP informed.
Potdar told the court he had filed some cases against superstitions and black magic activities, Suryawanshi added.
