Data required for suggesting mixing of Covid-19 vaccines, says govt

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) needs adequate scientific data to make a recommendation on mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, the government said on Tuesday.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted permission to the Christian Medical College, Vellore to conduct phase-IV study with Covishield and Covaxin to compare immunogenicity of mixed vaccine regimen and to Bharat Biotech for phase-2 clinical trial to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of Covaxin with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine), Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.
"Adequate scientific data is required for NTAGI to make a recommendation on mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, at present this information is not available," Pawar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
She was responding to question on whether the government is considering mixing of COVID-19 vaccines based on heterologous strategies conducted earlier for other diseases, to induce combined antibody and cell-mediated immune response resulting in stronger and long-lasting immunity and if any study has been undertaken in this regard.
