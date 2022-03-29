Data story: India reports 1,259 new cases; death toll rises to 521,070

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 481 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 15,378. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.03 per cent (one in 3,333). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 1,259 cases to take its total caseload to 43,021,982 from 43,020,723 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 35 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 521,070, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,592,407 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,835,390,499. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,485,534 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 1,705 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
- Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 11,011 cases in the past 7 days.
- India now accounts for 0.03% of all active cases globally (one in every 3,333 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
- India has so far administered 1,835,390,499 vaccine doses. That is 4266.16 per cent of its total caseload, and 130.85 per cent of its population.
- Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 53 days.
- The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 481, compared with 328 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (38), Jammu and Kashmir (12), Madhya Pradesh (6), Uttar Pradesh (3), and Bihar (2).
- With 1,705 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%
- The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
- India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,740 — 35 deaths and 1,705 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.01%.
- India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
- India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 23685.6 days, and for deaths at 10319.0 days.
- Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (346), Mizoram (248), Maharashtra (110), Delhi (90), and Karnataka (48).
- India on Monday conducted 577,559 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 787,932,913. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.
- The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7873619), Kerala (6531392), Karnataka (3945359), Tamil Nadu (3452714), and Andhra Pradesh (2319504).
- Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 110 new cases to take its tally to 7873619.
- Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 346 cases to take its tally to 6531392.
- Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 48 cases to take its tally to 3945359.
- Tamil Nadu has added 33 cases to take its tally to 3452714.
- Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 29 to 2319504.
- Uttar Pradesh has added 34 cases to take its tally to 2070600.
- West Bengal has added 31 cases to take its tally to 2017233.
- Delhi has added 90 cases to take its tally to 1864639.
