DATA STORY: Active case tally hits six-month low; 295 new death reported

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 13,977 in active cases to take its count to 318,181. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.70 per cent (one in 59). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 30,256 cases to take its total caseload to 33,478,419 from 33,448,163 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 295 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 445,133, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,778,296 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 808,568,144. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,715,105 – or 97.72 per cent of total caseload – with 43,938 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 214,244 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.70% of all active cases globally (one in every 59 active cases), and 9.47% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 808,568,144 vaccine doses. That is 2415.19 per cent of its total caseload, and 57.95 per cent of its population. Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (98951948), Maharashtra (78105415), Gujarat (60260652), Madhya Pradesh (60127324), and Rajasthan (58214372).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1014922), Gujarat (943454), Uttarakhand (934667), Delhi (910648), and Karnataka (809129).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 13,977, compared with 8,481 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (76), Andhra Pradesh (46), Ladakh (25), Meghalaya (15), and Jammu and Kashmir (14).

With 43,938 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.72%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 44,233 — 295 deaths and 43,938 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.66%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 766.6 days, and for deaths at 1045.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (19653), Maharashtra (3413), Tamil Nadu (1697), Andhra Pradesh (1337), and Karnataka (783).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.61%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,177,607 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 553,621,766. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Goa (13.5%), Kerala (13.22%), Sikkim (12.52%), and Maharashtra (11.43%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (10.49%), Sikkim (9.21%), Kerala (8.39%), Manipur (8.04%), and Meghalaya (65.51%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1440171), J&K (1052177), Kerala (955497), Karnataka (684887), and Telangana (656730).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6521915), Kerala (4508466), Karnataka (2967866), Tamil Nadu (2645380), and Andhra Pradesh (2038690).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3413 new cases to take its tally to 6521915.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 19653 cases to take its tally to 4508466.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 783 cases to take its tally to 2967866.

Tamil Nadu has added 1697 cases to take its tally to 2645380.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1337 to 2038690.

Uttar Pradesh has added 17 cases to take its tally to 1709669.

Delhi has added 28 cases to take its tally to 1438497.