DATA STORY: After two months, India's active case count drops below 700,000 mark

Continuing its streak of daily net reduction in active cases, India on Friday reported a decline of 20,303 cases, bringing the total active count below the 700,000 mark for the first time since August 22. At 695,509, number of active cases in the country now is only two-thirds of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

Meanwhile, testing in India has gone past the 100-million milestone, with 1,442,722 tests being conducted on Thursday. India has so far conducted 100,113,085 tests and has had an overall test positivity rate (TPR) – positive cases as a proportion of total tests carried out – of 7.8 per cent. The TPR for Thursday was 3.8 per cent, the lowest so far.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 390,844 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 23, 2020):

