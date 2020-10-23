DATA STORY: After two months, India's active case count drops below 700,000 mark

Continuing its streak of daily net reduction in active coronavirus cases, India on Friday reported a decline of 20,303 cases, bringing the total active count below the 700,000 mark for the first time since August 22. At 695,509, number of active cases in the country now is only two-thirds of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
Meanwhile, coronavirus testing in India has gone past the 100-million milestone, with 1,442,722 tests being conducted on Thursday. India has so far conducted 100,113,085 tests and has had an overall test positivity rate (TPR) – positive cases as a proportion of total tests carried out – of 7.8 per cent. The TPR for Thursday was 3.8 per cent, the lowest so far.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 390,844 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 23, 2020):
With a daily increase of 54,366 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,706,946 on Thursday to 7,761,312 – an increase of 0.7%. Death toll has reached 117,306, with 690 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 390,844 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 7.20% of all active cases globally (one in every 13 active cases), and 10.27% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 16 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 20303, compared with 24278 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1120), West Bengal (485), Manipur (255), Telangana (194), Nagaland (116).
With 73979 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 89.53%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.51%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 74,669 — 690 deaths and 73979 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.92%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 98.6 days, and for deaths at 117.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (7539), Kerala (7482), Karnataka (5778), West Bengal (4157), and Delhi (3882).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (74.37%), Chhattisgarh (84.18%), Puducherry (86.34%), Karnataka (86.85%), and Assam (87.40%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,442,722 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country beyond the 100-million mark. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 3.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.34%), Goa (14.5%), Chandigarh (13.99%), Puducherry (12%), and Karnataka (11.17%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (31.91%), Goa (19.67%), Kerala (13.34%), Chhattisgarh (10.09%), and Maharashtra (10.04%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (212037), J&K (159112), Andhra Pradesh (140705), Assam (130429), and Tamil Nadu (122533).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1625197), Andhra Pradesh (796919), Karnataka (788551), Tamil Nadu (700193), and Uttar Pradesh (463858).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 7,539 cases. The state has added 89882 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 25,416 cases in the past seven days. On Friday it added 3620 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3,077 to 700193.
Karnataka has reported 5778 cases, to take its tally to 788551.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2383 cases to take its tally to 463858.
Delhi has added 3882 cases to take its tally to 344318.
