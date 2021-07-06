DATA STORY: As global deaths cross 4 mn-mark, India adds 553 to the toll

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 17,714 in active cases to take its count to 464,357. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.99 per cent (one in 25). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 34,703 cases to take its total caseload to 30,619,932 from 30,585,229 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 553 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 403,281, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,582,246 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 357,553,612. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,752,294 – or 97.17 per cent of total caseload – with 51,864 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 303,035 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.99% of all active cases globally (one in every 25 active cases), and 10.08% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 357,553,612 vaccine doses. That is 1167.71 per cent of its total caseload, and 25.65 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (39100133), Uttar Pradesh (38348428), Gujarat (31072272), Rajasthan (30584608), and West Bengal (27085326).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (507604), Kerala (491344), Gujarat (486474), Uttarakhand (467183), and J&K (406462).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 17,714, compared with 3,279 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tripura (186), Arunachal (157), Mizoram (149), Assam (88), and Lakshadweep (4).

With 51,864 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.17%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.70%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.02%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 52,417 — 553 deaths and 51,864 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.05%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 611.2 days, and for deaths at 505.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8037), Maharashtra (6740), Tamil Nadu (3715), Karnataka (2848), and Odisha (2803).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (96.02%) and Kerala (96.15%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,647,424 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 421,424,881. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.78%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.6%), Maharashtra (14.29%), Kerala (12.62%), and Sikkim (12.36%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (65.53%), Sikkim (25.61%), Meghalaya (15.95%), Manipur (13.48%), and Kerala (10.03%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1167256), J&K (753706), Kerala (662091), Karnataka (518557), and Uttarakhand (502299).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6104917), Kerala (2981721), Karnataka (2856491), Tamil Nadu (2500002), and Andhra Pradesh (1905023).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6740 new cases to take its tally to 6104917.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 8037 cases to take its tally to 2981721.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2848 cases to take its tally to 2856491.

Tamil Nadu has added 3715 cases to take its tally to 2500002.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2100 to 1905023.

Uttar Pradesh has added 118 cases to take its tally to 1706739.

Delhi has added 54 cases to take its tally to 1434608.