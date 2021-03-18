DATA STORY: At 35,871, India's single-day jump in tally biggest since Dec 6

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 17,958 new active coronavirus cases, the most since September 11, to take its count to 252,364. That is 75.20 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.21 per cent (one in 83). The country is 11th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 35,871 cases to take its total caseload to 11,474,605. And, with 172 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 159,216, or 1.39 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,078,719 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 37,143,255. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,063,025 – or 96.41 per cent of total caseload – with 17,741 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
-
With a daily increase of 35,871 in total cases, the most in a day since December 6 last year, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,438,734 on Wednesday to 11,474,605 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 159,216, with 172 fatalities in a day. Now the eleventh-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 189,044 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 1.21% of all active cases globally (one in every 83 active cases), and 5.91% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 37,143,255 people. That is 323.71 per cent of its total caseload, and 2.6729 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Rajasthan (3684843), Maharashtra (3603424), Uttar Pradesh (3246323), West Bengal (3017035), and Gujarat (2853958)
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 66 days.
-
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 17,958 on Thursday, the most in a day since September 11 last year, compared with 10,974 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (13957), Karnataka (792), Punjab (704), Chhattisgarh (638), and Tamil Nadu (361).
-
With 17,741 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.41%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.39%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.04%), Maharashtra (2.24%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,913 — 172 deaths and 17,741 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.96%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 221.4 days, and for deaths at 641.3 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (23179), Kerala (2098), Punjab (2013), Karnataka (1275), and Gujarat (1122).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (90.40%), Maharashtra (91.26%), Madhya Pradesh (96.49%), Gujarat (96.54%), and Himachal (96.76%).
-
India on Wednesday conducted 1,063,379 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 230,313,163. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.4%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.29%), Goa (10.83%), Nagaland (9.09%), Ladakh (8.96%), and Kerala (8.81%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (19.32%), Chandigarh (9.02%), Punjab (5.96%), Madhya Pradesh (4.9%), and Goa (4.51%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (681804), J&K (426783), Kerala (354470), Karnataka (304083), and Andhra Pradesh (279801).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2370507), Kerala (1096392), Karnataka (963614), Andhra Pradesh (892522), and Tamil Nadu (862374).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 23,179 new cases to take its tally to 2370507. The state has added 150,780 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2098 cases to take its tally to 1096392.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1275 cases to take its tally to 963614.
-
Andhra Pradesh has added 253 cases to take its tally to 892522.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 945 to 862374.
-
Delhi has added 536 cases to take its tally to 645025.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 260 cases to take its tally to 605915.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU