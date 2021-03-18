DATA STORY: At 35,871, India's single-day jump in tally biggest since Dec 6

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 17,958 new active cases, the most since September 11, to take its count to 252,364. That is 75.20 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.21 per cent (one in 83). The country is 11th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 35,871 cases to take its total caseload to 11,474,605. And, with 172 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 159,216, or 1.39 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,078,719 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 37,143,255. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,063,025 – or 96.41 per cent of total caseload – with 17,741 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.