DATA STORY: At 93,249, India's tally jump only 4.7% shy of all-time single-day high

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 32,688 in active cases to take its count to 691,597. That is nearly 68 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.04 per cent (one in 33). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 93,249 cases, only 4.7 per cent shy of the all-time single-day high of 97,849 on September 27, to take its total caseload to 12,485,509. And, with 513 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 164,623, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,738,972 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 75,979,651. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,629,289 – or 93.14 per cent of total caseload – with 60,048 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.