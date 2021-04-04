DATA STORY: At 93,249, India's tally jump only 4.7% shy of all-time single-day high

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 32,688 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 691,597. That is nearly 68 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 3.04 per cent (one in 33). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 93,249 cases, only 4.7 per cent shy of the all-time single-day high of 97,849 on September 27, to take its total caseload to 12,485,509. And, with 513 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 164,623, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,738,972 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 75,979,651. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,629,289 – or 93.14 per cent of total caseload – with 60,048 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
India now accounts for 3.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 33 active cases), and 5.76% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 75,979,651 people. That is 608.61 per cent of its total caseload, and 5.4652 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (11771337), Uttar Pradesh (11081778), Rajasthan (10904569), Gujarat (10531939), and West Bengal (9896500).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (175885), Gujarat (164890), Rajasthan (134570), Chhattisgarh (133349), and Delhi (131684).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 17 days.
The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net increase of 32,688, compared with an all-time high of 44,213 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (11349), Chhattisgarh (4454), Uttar Pradesh (2423), Karnataka (2395), and Tamil Nadu (1598).
With 60,048 new daily recoveries, the most since October 27, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.14%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.32%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.83%), Sikkim (2.16%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 60,561 — 513 deaths and 60,048 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.85%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 96.0 days, and for deaths at 159.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (49447), Chhattisgarh (5818), Karnataka (4373), Delhi (3567), and Tamil Nadu (3446).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (84.49%), Punjab (86.98%), Chandigarh (87.28%), Chhattisgarh (88.84%), and Madhya Pradesh (91.97%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,166,716 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 248,125,908. The test positivity rate recorded was 8.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (14.52%), Goa (10.67%), Ladakh (9.29%), Nagaland (9.03%), and Chandigarh (8.75%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (26.81%), Chhattisgarh (14.23%), Chandigarh (12.84%), Goa (10.62%), and Madhya Pradesh (10.43%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (792097), J&K (453374), Kerala (372829), Karnataka (322215), and Andhra Pradesh (281566).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2953523), Kerala (1132431), Karnataka (1010602), Andhra Pradesh (905946), and Tamil Nadu (896226).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 49,447 new cases to take its tally to 2953523. The state has added 388,642 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2,541 cases to take its tally to 1132431.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4373 cases to take its tally to 1010602.
Andhra Pradesh has added 1398 cases to take its tally to 905946.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3446 to 896226.
Delhi has added 3567 cases to take its tally to 672381.
Uttar Pradesh has added 3187 cases to take its tally to 625923.
