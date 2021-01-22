DATA STORY: Covid vaccination in India tops 1 mn; 0.075% of population inoculated

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 3,620 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 188688, the lowest since June 25 and 81.46 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.74 per cent (one in 135). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 14,545 cases to take its total caseload to 10,625,428. And, with 163 new fatalities its Covid-19 death toll reached 153,032, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
As many as 237,050 more people were vaccinated across India on Thursday which took the total count of those inoculated to 1,043,534. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,283,708 – or 96.78 per cent of total caseload – with 18,002 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 14,545 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,610,883 on Thursday to 10,625,428 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 153,032, with 163 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 97,745 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.74% of all active cases globally (one in every 135 active cases), and 7.29% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 1,043,534 people. That is 9.8 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.075 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 48 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 3,620, compared with 4,893 on Thursday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Kerala (84), Lakshadweep (18), J&K (12), Puducherry (3), and Tripura (3).
With 18,002 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 96.78%, and fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.44%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.53%), and Gujarat (2.16%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 18,165 — 163 deaths and 18,002 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.90%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 506.0 days, and for deaths at 650.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6334), Maharashtra (2886), Karnataka (674), Tamil Nadu (596), and Chhattisgarh (560).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.55%), Maharashtra (95.13%), Punjab (95.40%), Gujarat (96.17%), and Uttarakhand (96.33%).
India on Thursday conducted 800,242 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 190,148,024. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.27%), Goa (12.12%), Chandigarh (10.1%), Nagaland (9.76%), and Kerala (9.58%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (70.62%) Maharashtra (4.68%), Goa (3.15%), Sikkim (2.07%), and Rajasthan (2.07%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (511797), J&K (328669), Kerala (258816), Karnataka (247828), and Andhra Pradesh (243956).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2000878), Karnataka (934252), Andhra Pradesh (886557), Kerala (870529), and Tamil Nadu (833011).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,886 new cases to take its tally to 2000878. The state has added 29,326 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 674 cases to take its tally to 934252.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 139 cases to take its tally to 886557.
Kerala has added 6334 cases to take its tally to 870529.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 596 to 833011.
Delhi has added 227 cases to take its tally to 633276.
Uttar Pradesh has added 195 cases to take its tally to 597823.
