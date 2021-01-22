DATA STORY: Covid vaccination in India tops 1 mn; 0.075% of population inoculated

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 3,620 to take its count of active cases to 188688, the lowest since June 25 and 81.46 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.74 per cent (one in 135). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 14,545 cases to take its total caseload to 10,625,428. And, with 163 new fatalities its Covid-19 reached 153,032, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

As many as 237,050 more people were vaccinated across India on Thursday which took the total count of those inoculated to 1,043,534. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,283,708 – or 96.78 per cent of total caseload – with 18,002 new cured cases being reported on Friday.