DATA STORY: Fewest Covid deaths in a day since June 23; active cases at lowest since July 17

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 3,960 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 352,586, the lowest level since July 17. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down at 1.75 per cent (one in 58). The country added 27,071 to take its total caseload to 9,884,100. And with 336 new fatalities, the fewest reported in a day since June 23, its Covid-19 death toll reached 143,355, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,388,159 – or 94.98 per cent of total caseload – with 30,695 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 206,897 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (December 14, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 27,071 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,857,029 on Sunday to 9,884,100 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 143,355, with 336 fatalities in a day. The eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 206,897 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 1.75% of all active cases globally (one in every 57 active cases), and 8.86% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 3960, compared with 3273 on Sunday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Maharashtra (564), Chhattisgarh (430), Meghalaya (89), Uttarakhand (86), and Nagaland (24).
-
With 30,695 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.98%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.17%), Maharashtra (2.56%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 31,031 — 336 deaths and 30,695 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 252.7 days, and for deaths at 295.4 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4698), Maharashtra (3717), West Bengal (2580), Delhi (1984), Uttar Pradesh (1424).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (83.67%), Manipur (87.49%), Kerala (90.71%), Uttarakhand (90.72%), and Chhattisgarh (91.38%).
-
India on Sunday conducted 855,157 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 154,566,990. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.2%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.07%), Goa (13.32%), Chandigarh (11.61%), Nagaland (10.02%), and Kerala (9.61%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (16.92%), Kerala (10.13%), Himachal Pradesh (9.36%), Chandigarh (8.09%), and Goa (7.1%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (364535), J&K (253364), Andhra Pradesh (207407), Kerala (198376), and Karnataka (187777).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1880416), Karnataka (901410), Andhra Pradesh (875531), Tamil Nadu (798888), and Kerala (669330).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,717 cases. The state has added 43,058 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,196 cases to take its tally to 901,410.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 506 cases to take its tally to 875,531.
-
Kerala has added 4,698 cases to take its tally to 669,330.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,195 to 798,888.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,424 cases to take its tally to 565,556.
-
Delhi has added 1,984 cases to take its tally to 607,454.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU