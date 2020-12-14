DATA STORY: Fewest Covid deaths in a day since June 23; active cases at lowest since July 17

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 3,960 to bring its count of active cases down to 352,586, the lowest level since July 17. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down at 1.75 per cent (one in 58). The country added 27,071 to take its total caseload to 9,884,100. And with 336 new fatalities, the fewest reported in a day since June 23, its Covid-19 reached 143,355, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,388,159 – or 94.98 per cent of total caseload – with 30,695 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 206,897 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (December 14, 2020):

