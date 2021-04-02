DATA STORY: In biggest single-day spike since Oct 2, India's Covid tally up by 81,466

India on Friday reported a net increase of 30,641 in active cases to take its count to 614,696. That is a little over 60 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.74 per cent (one in 36). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 81,466 cases, the most in a day since October 6, to take its total caseload to 12,303,131. And, with 469 new fatalities, the most in a day since December 6, its Covid-19 reached 163,396, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,671,242 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 68,789,138. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,525,039 – or 93.68 per cent of total caseload – with 50,356 new cured cases being reported on Friday.