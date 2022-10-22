Data story: India adds 2,112 new Covid cases; active tally at 24,043

India has added 14,321 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,195,388,326 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 22 saw a decrease of 994, compared with 473 on October 21.

With 3,102 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,106 — 4 deaths and 3,102 recoveries.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8129507), Kerala (6819123), Karnataka (4067592), Tamil Nadu (3590238), and Andhra Pradesh (2338774).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (4170), Tamil Nadu (3504), Assam (2722), Maharashtra (2567), and Karnataka (2424).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148378), Kerala (71342), Karnataka (40295), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26506). With 290,752 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,195,388,326. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,087,748 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,102 new cured cases being reported on October 21.

India on October 22 reported a decrease of 994 in active cases to take its count to 24,043. The country is forty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 22, it added 2,112 cases to take its total caseload to 44,640,748. And, with 4 new fatalities, including three more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,957, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.