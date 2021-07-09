DATA STORY: India adds 43,393 cases; active cases see decline again

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 1,977 in active cases to take its count to 458,727. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.87 per cent (one in 26). The country is fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 43,393 cases to take its total caseload to 30,752,950 from 30,709,557 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 911 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 405,939, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,023,173 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 368,991,222. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,888,284 – or 97.19 per cent of total caseload – with 44,459 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 294,699 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.87% of all active cases globally (one in every 26 active cases), and 10.08% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 368,991,222 vaccine doses. That is 1199.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 26.47 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (40927183), Maharashtra (40468159), Gujarat (31300893), Rajasthan (30886073), and Karnataka (27788532).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (519153), Kerala (499028), Gujarat (490054), Uttarakhand (480360), and J&K (420465).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 1,977, compared to net addition of 784 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2216), Sikkim (169), Manipur (193), Meghalaya (162), and Arunachal Pradesh (97).

With 44,459 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.19%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.03%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 45,370 — 911 deaths and 44,459 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 490.9 days, and for deaths at 308.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13772), Maharashtra (9083), Tamil Nadu (3211), Andhra Pradesh (2982), and Assam (2644).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.87%) and Maharashtra (96.05%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,790,708 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 427,016,605. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.65%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.61%), Maharashtra (14.22%), Kerala (12.65%), and Sikkim (12.55%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (20.63%), Manipur (19.11%), Meghalaya (11.36%), Kerala (10.83%), and Mizoram (9.58%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1179359), J&K (767391), Kerala (673565), Karnataka (525086), and Uttarakhand (509288).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6131976), Kerala (3025466), Karnataka (2864868), Tamil Nadu (2510059), and Andhra Pradesh (1914213).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9083 new cases to take its tally to 6131976.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13772 cases to take its tally to 3025466.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2530 cases to take its tally to 2864868.

Tamil Nadu has added 3211 cases to take its tally to 2510059.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2982 to 1914213.

Uttar Pradesh has added 110 cases to take its tally to 1707044.

Delhi has added 93 cases to take its tally to 1434873.