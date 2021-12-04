DATA STORY: India adds 8,603 new cases; death toll rises to 470,530

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 2 in active cases to take its count to 99,974. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.48 per cent (one in 208). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 9,216 cases to take its total caseload to 34,624,360 from 34,615,757 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 415 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 470,530, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,367,230 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,265,344,975. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,053,856 — or 98.35 per cent of total caseload — with 8,190 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 60,611 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.48% of all active cases globally (one in every 208 active cases), and 8.95% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,265,344,975 vaccine doses. That is 3654.49 per cent of its total caseload, and 90.45 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (170945209), Maharashtra (121917913), West Bengal (98295568), Madhya Pradesh (91823293), and Gujarat (85881736).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1344583), Kerala (1295052), Delhi (1288139), Jammu and Kashmir (1284759), and Uttarakhand (1193319).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 71 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 2, compared to net addition of 213 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (263), Karnataka (153), Sikkim (69), Telangana (43), and Odisha (34).

With 8,190 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.36%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,605— 415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.82%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2789.4 days, and for deaths at 785.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4995), Tamil Nadu (711), West Bengal (608), Karnataka (413), and Mizoram (315).

India on Friday conducted 1,252,596 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 646,026,786. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.95%), Sikkim (11.65%), Goa (11.52%), and Maharashtra (10.07%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (15.48%), Mizoram (9.05%), Kerala (8.01%), Goa (1.59%), and Manipur (1.56%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1662682), J&K (1306067), Kerala (1115332), Karnataka (793891), and Telangana (729053).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6637289), Kerala (5156914), Karnataka (2997246), Tamil Nadu (2729061), and Andhra Pradesh (2073390).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 68 new cases to take its tally to 6637289.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4995 cases to take its tally to 5156914.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 413 cases to take its tally to 2997246.

Tamil Nadu has added 711 cases to take its tally to 2729061.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 138 to 2073390.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8 cases to take its tally to 1710425.

Delhi has added 54 cases to take its tally to 1441244.