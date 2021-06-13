DATA STORY: India adds 80,834 new cases; vaccination crosses 250 mn -mark

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 54,531 in active cases to take its count to 1,026,159. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 8.4 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 80,834 cases to take its total caseload to 29,439,989. And, with 3,303 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 370,384, or 1.26 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,484,239 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 253,195,048. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,043,446 – or 95.26 per cent of total caseload – with 132,062 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

With a daily increase of 80,834 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 29,359,155 on Saturday to– an increase of 0.3%. has reached 370,384, with 3,303 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 630,650 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 8.4% of all active cases globally (one in every 11 active cases), and 9.63% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 253,195,048 vaccine doses. That is 860.03 per cent of its total caseload, and 18.17 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (30561565), Uttar Pradesh (27789475), Rajasthan (24352116), Gujarat (23992093), and West Bengal (21707978).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (385482), Delhi (379896), Gujarat (375625), Uttarakhand (342420), and J&K (316589).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 11 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 54,531, compared with 40,981 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (1056), Mizoram (159), Bihar (105), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (25).

With 132,062 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.26%, while fatality rate increased to at 1.26%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.64%), Uttarakhand (2.06%), and Nagaland (1.90%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 135,365 — 3,003 deaths and 132,062 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.21%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 252.1 days, and for deaths at 77.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (15108), Kerala (13832), Maharashtra (10697), Karnataka (9785), and Andhra Pradesh (6952).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (91.82%), Karnataka (91.85%), Kerala (94.81%), and Maharashtra (95.48%).

India on Saturday conducted 1,900,312 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 378,132,474. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.73%), Maharashtra (15.59%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.45%), Kerala (12.86%), and Sikkim (12.44%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (14.4%), Mizoram (12.77%), Kerala (12.72%), Sikkim (11.92%), and Meghalaya (10.89%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1079101), J&K (671008), Kerala (591781), Karnataka (466406), and Uttarakhand (453521).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5898550), Karnataka (2757324), Kerala (2716655), Tamil Nadu (2339705), and Andhra Pradesh (1803074).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 10,697 new cases to take its tally to 5898550. The state has added 122,366 cases in the past 10 days.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 9785 cases to take its tally to 2757324.

Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13832 cases to take its tally to 2716655.

Tamil Nadu has added 15108 cases to take its tally to 2339705.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6952 to 1803074.

Uttar Pradesh has added 504 cases to take its tally to 1702172.

Delhi has added 213 cases to take its tally to 1430884.