DATA STORY: India adds fewest daily cases since Aug 18, sees fewest deaths since Jul 28

India on Tuesday reported an addition of 55,342 to total count of coronavirus cases, its smallest single-day spike since August 18. With this, the tally reached 7,175,880, rising just 0.8 per cent over a day earlier. The 706 fatalities reported in 24 hours – the fewest since July 28 – took the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 109,856.
The country, meanwhile, also saw its second-biggest single-day net reduction of 23,124 to bring its number of active cases down to 838,729, the least since September 4. With 77,760 recoveries in a day, the total number of cured Covid-19 patients in India reached 6,227,295, or 86.78 per cent of all confirmed cases.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 490,798 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 13, 2020):
With a daily increase of 55,342 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,120,538 on Monday to 7,175,880 – an increase of 0.8%. Death toll has reached 109,856, with706 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 490,798 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 10.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 10.12% of all deaths (one in every 10).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 23124, compared with 5643 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are West Bengal (368), Rajasthan (259), Nagaland (150), Chhattisgarh (73), and Assam (54).
With 77760 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 86.78%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.53%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 78,466 — 706 deaths and 77760 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.90%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 89.5 days, and for deaths at 107.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (7606), Maharashtra (7089), Kerala (5930), Tamil Nadu (4879), and West Bengal (3583).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (67.64%), Chhattisgarh (80.24%), Karnataka (82.47%), Maharashtra (83.49%), and Puducherry (83.67%).
India on Monday conducted 1,073,014 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 5.16%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.94%), Chandigarh (14.93%), Goa (14.15%), Puducherry (13.13%), and Karnataka (11.9%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Rajasthan (23.34%), Goa (21.36%), Nagaland (21.23%), Sikkim (18.42%), and Kerala (17.39%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (184686), J&K (140459), Andhra Pradesh (126974), Assam (115179), and Tamil Nadu (111011).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1535315), Andhra Pradesh (758951), Karnataka (717915), Tamil Nadu (661264), and Uttar Pradesh (439161).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 7,089 cases, the fewest since July 14. The state has added 118802 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 35,439 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 3224 cases, the fewest since July 18.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 4,879, has reported its first single-day increase of less than 5,000 cases in 83 days.
Karnataka has reported 7606 cases, to take its tally to 717915.
Delhi has added 1849 cases to take its tally to 311188.
