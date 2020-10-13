DATA STORY: India adds fewest daily cases since Aug 18, sees fewest deaths since Jul 28

India on Tuesday reported an addition of 55,342 to total count of cases, its smallest single-day spike since August 18. With this, the tally reached 7,175,880, rising just 0.8 per cent over a day earlier. The 706 fatalities reported in 24 hours – the fewest since July 28 – took the country’s Covid-19 to 109,856.

The country, meanwhile, also saw its second-biggest single-day net reduction of 23,124 to bring its number of active cases down to 838,729, the least since September 4. With 77,760 recoveries in a day, the total number of cured Covid-19 patients in India reached 6,227,295, or 86.78 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 490,798 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 13, 2020):

