Data story: India logs 1,778 new cases; death toll rises to 516,605

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 826 in active cases to take its count to 23,087. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.04 per cent (one in 2,500). The country is seventy-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 1,778 cases to take its total caseload to 43,012,749 from 43,010,971 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 62 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,605, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,053,897 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,818,915,234. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,473,057 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 2,542 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the seventy-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 13,811 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,500 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,818,915,234 vaccine doses. That is 4228.78 per cent of its total caseload, and 129.67 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 47 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 826, compared with 1,193 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipur (4), Bihar (2), Haryana (2), Sikkim (2), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1).

With 2,542 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,604 — 62 deaths and 2,542 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.38%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 16768 days, and for deaths at 5775.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (702), Mizoram (159), Maharashtra (156), Delhi (104), and Karnataka (92).

India on Tuesday conducted 677,218 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 784,290,846. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7872668), Kerala (6528347), Karnataka (3944877), Tamil Nadu (3452490), and Andhra Pradesh (2319297).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 156 new cases to take its tally to 7872668.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 702 cases to take its tally to 6528347.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 92 cases to take its tally to 3944877.

Tamil Nadu has added 48 cases to take its tally to 3452490.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 30 to 2319297.

Uttar Pradesh has added 41 cases to take its tally to 2070380.

West Bengal has added 75 cases to take its tally to 2016917.

Delhi has added 104 cases to take its tally to 1864003.