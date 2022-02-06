Data story: India logs 107,474 cases; test positivity rate drops to 7.4%

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 106,637 in active cases to take its count to 1,225,011. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.63 per cent (one in 61). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 107,474 cases to take its total caseload to 42,188,138 from 42,080,664 — an increase of 0.26%. And, with 865 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 501,979, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,510,770 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,694,626,697. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 40,461,148 — or 95.91 per cent of total caseload — with 213,246 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,095,616 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 61 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,694,626,697 vaccine doses. That is 4016.83 per cent of its total caseload, and 120.95 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 7 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 106,637, compared with 103,921 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Andaman and Nicobar Islands (3).

With 213,246 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.91%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.12%), and Maharashtra (1.84%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 214,111 — 865 deaths and 213,246 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.4%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 271.7 days, and for deaths at 401.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (33538), Karnataka (12009), Maharashtra (11394), Tamil Nadu (7524), and Rajasthan (5602).

India on Saturday conducted 1,448,513 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 740,187,141. The test positivity rate recorded was 7.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7794034), Kerala (6244654), Karnataka (3887733), Tamil Nadu (3404762), and Andhra Pradesh (2300765).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 11394 new cases to take its tally to 7794034.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 33538 cases to take its tally to 6244654.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 12009 cases to take its tally to 3887733.

Tamil Nadu has added 7524 cases to take its tally to 3404762.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3396 to 2300765.

Uttar Pradesh has added 3521 cases to take its tally to 2041743.

West Bengal has added 1345 cases to take its tally to 2005037.

Delhi has added 1604 cases to take its tally to 1842523.