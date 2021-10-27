DATA STORY: India logs 13,451 cases; active cases on a steady decline

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 1,155 in active cases to take its count to 162,661. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.91 per cent (one in 108). The country is twelfth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 13,451 cases to take its total caseload to 34,215,653 from 34,215,653 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 585 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 455,653, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,589,124 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,035,325,577. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,597,339܉– or 98.19 per cent of total caseload – with 14,021 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the twelfth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 106,657 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.91% of all active cases globally (one in every 108 active cases), and 9.16% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,035,325,577 vaccine doses. That is 3025.88 per cent of its total caseload, and 74.1 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 46 days.

With 14,021 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.14%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1762.8 days, and for deaths at 539.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8538), Maharashtra (1410), Tamil Nadu (1127), West Bengal (989), and Odisha (447).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,305,962 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 603,207,505. The test positivity rate recorded was 1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6605051), Kerala (4929158), Karnataka (2985986), Tamil Nadu (2697418), and Andhra Pradesh (2064287).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1201 new cases to take its tally to 6605051.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7163 cases to take its tally to 4929158.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 277 cases to take its tally to 2986553.

Tamil Nadu has added 1090 cases to take its tally to 2697418.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 415 to 2064287.

Uttar Pradesh has added 4 cases to take its tally to 1710101.

Delhi has added 41 cases to take its tally to 1439671.