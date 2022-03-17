Data story: India logs 2,539 new cases; tally crosses 43-million mark

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 2,012 in active cases to take its count to 30,799. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.05 per cent (one in 2,000). The country is sixty-eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 2,539 cases to take its total caseload to 43,001,477 from 42,998,938 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 60 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,132, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,786,478 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,808,024,147. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,454,546 — or 98.73 per cent of total caseload — with 3,884 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the sixty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 21,410 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.05% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,000 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,808,024,147 vaccine doses. That is 4204.56 per cent of its total caseload, and 128.9 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 41 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 2,012, compared with 1,106 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttarakhand (13), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1).

With 4,491 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,551 — 60 deaths and 4,491 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.31%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 11739.1 days, and for deaths at 5962.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (966), Mizoram (239), Maharashtra (237), Karnataka (145), and Delhi (144).

India on Wednesday conducted 717,330 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 781,224,304. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7871803), Kerala (6524066), Karnataka (3944186), Tamil Nadu (3452145), and Andhra Pradesh (2319012).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 237 new cases to take its tally to 7871803.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 966 cases to take its tally to 6524066.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 145 cases to take its tally to 3944186.

Tamil Nadu has added 72 cases to take its tally to 3452145.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 69 to 2319012.

Uttar Pradesh has added 51 cases to take its tally to 2070114.

West Bengal has added 65 cases to take its tally to 2016581.

Delhi has added 144 cases to take its tally to 1863345.