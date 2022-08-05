Data story: India logs 20,551 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,600

India has added 127,858 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,055,947,243 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 5 saw a decrease of 1,114, compared with 579 on August 4.

With 21,595 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 21,665— 70 deaths and 21,595 recoveries.

India on August 4 conducted 400,110 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 877,160,646.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8053965), Kerala (6726281), Karnataka (4014514), Tamil Nadu (3549406 ), and Andhra Pradesh (2332993).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (12344), Maharashtra (12077), Karnataka (11067), Tamil Nadu (10987), and Punjab (10858).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148124), Kerala (70536), Karnataka (40153), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26325).

India reported a decrease of 1,114 in active cases to take its count to 135,364. The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 5, it added 20,551 cases to take its total caseload to 44,107,588. And, with 70 new fatalities, including 26 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 526,600, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.