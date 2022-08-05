First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 09:46 IST
Data story: India logs 20,551 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,600
India has added 127,858 cases in the past 7 days
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant
India on August 4 conducted 400,110 coronavirus tests.
India reported a decrease of 1,114 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 135,364. The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 5, it added 20,551 cases to take its total caseload to 44,107,588. And, with 70 new fatalities, including 26 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,600, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,695,835 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 4, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,055,947,243. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,445,624 — or 98.50 per cent of the total caseload — with 21,595 new cured cases being reported on August 5.