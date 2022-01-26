Data story: India logs 285,914 cases; total caseload crosses 40-mn mark

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 13,824 in active cases to take its count to 2,223,018. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.22 per cent (one in 31). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 285,914 cases to take its total caseload to 40,085,116 from 39,799,202 — an increase of 0.72%. And, with 665 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 491,127, or 1.23 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,950,731 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,635,844,536. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 37,370,971 — or 93.23 per cent of total caseload — with 299,073 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,183,875 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.22% of all active cases globally (one in every 31 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,635,844,536 vaccine doses. That is 4080.92 per cent of its total caseload, and 116.75 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 13,824, compared with 12,493 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (25095), Andhra Pradesh (8091), Tamil Nadu (4786), Maharashtra (3328), and Jammu and Kashmir (2767).

With 299,073 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.23%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.23%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.36%), Nagaland (2.09%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 299,738 — 665 deaths and 299,073 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.22%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 96.8 days, and for deaths at 511.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (55475), Karnataka (41400), Maharashtra (33914), Tamil Nadu (30055), and Gujarat (16608).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,769,745 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 720,572,178. The test positivity rate recorded was 16.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7569425), Kerala (5725086), Karnataka (3605508), Tamil Nadu (3194260), and Andhra Pradesh (2208955).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 33914 new cases to take its tally to 7569425.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 55475 cases to take its tally to 5725086.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 41400 cases to take its tally to 3605508.

Tamil Nadu has added 30055 cases to take its tally to 3194260.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 13819 to 2208955.

West Bengal has added 4494 cases to take its tally to 1974285.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11529 cases to take its tally to 1969368.

Delhi has added 5760 cases to take its tally to 1797471.