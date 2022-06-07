Data story: India logs 3,714 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,708

India on June 7 reported an increase of 1,194 in active cases to take its count to 26,976. The country is fourty-seventh among the most affected countries by active cases.

On June 7, it added 3,714 cases, taking its total caseload to 43,185,049. And, with 7 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 524,708, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,396,169 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on June 6, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,942,716,543. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,633,365 — or 98.73 per cent of total caseload — with 2,513 new cured cases being reported on June 6.