Data story: India logs 333,533 new cases; tally crosses 38-million mark

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 73,840 in active cases to take its count to 2,187,205. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.32 per cent (one in 30). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 333,533 cases to take its total caseload to 39,237,264 from 38,903,731 — an increase of 0.86%. And, with 525 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 489,409, or 1.25 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,110,445 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,619,284,270. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 36,560,650 — or 93.18 per cent of total caseload — with 259,168 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,115,100 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 8.72% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,619,284,270 vaccine doses. That is 4126.9 per cent of its total caseload, and 115.57 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net increase of 73,840, compared with 94,540 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (23680), Maharashtra (15550), Gujarat (13032), Andhra Pradesh (9007), and Tamil Nadu (7339).

With 259,168 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.18%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.25%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.39%), Nagaland (2.11%), and Maharashtra (1.9%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 259,693 — 525 deaths and 259,168 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 81.2 days, and for deaths at 645.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (46393), Kerala (45136), Karnataka (42470), Tamil Nadu (30744), and Gujarat (23150).

India on Saturday conducted 1,875,533 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 715,520,580. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7466420), Kerala (5597648), Karnataka (3467472), Tamil Nadu (3103410), and Andhra Pradesh (2166194).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 46393 new cases to take its tally to 7466420.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 45136 cases to take its tally to 5597648.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 42470 cases to take its tally to 3467472.

Tamil Nadu has added 30744cases to take its tally to 3103410.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 12926 to 2166194.

West Bengal has added 9191 cases to take its tally to 1958265.

Uttar Pradesh has added 16549 cases to take its tally to 1933165.

Delhi has added 11486 cases to take its tally to 1782514.