Karnataka govt releases Rs 300 crore to manage floods in Bengaluru
Data story: India logs 4,417 new Covid cases; active tally at 52,336

India has added 48,277 cases in the past 7 days

Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India on September 6 reported a decrease of 1,638 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 52,336. The country is thirty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 6, it added 4,417 cases to take its total caseload to 44,466,862. And, with 23 new fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,030, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,993,670 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 5, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,137,268,615. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,886,496 — or 98.69 per cent of the total caseload — with 6,032 new cured cases being reported on September 6.
  • India has added 48,277 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,137,268,615 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on September 6 saw a decrease of 1,638, compared with 1,140 on September 5.
  • With 6,032 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 6,055 — 23 deaths and 6,032 recoveries.
  • India on September 5 conducted 367,490 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 887,746,764.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8105403), Kerala (6762566), Karnataka (4055230), Tamil Nadu (3571030), and Andhra Pradesh (2337260).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (10084), Maharashtra (8162), Tamil Nadu (4990), Karnataka (4872), and Assam (2819).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148267), Kerala (70859), Karnataka (40249), Tamil Nadu (38036), and Delhi (26481).

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 09:03 IST

