Data story: India logs 4,417 new Covid cases; active tally at 52,336

With 1,993,670 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 5, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,137,268,615. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,886,496 — or 98.69 per cent of the total caseload — with 6,032 new cured cases being reported on September 6.

India has added 48,277 cases in the past 7 days.

The count of active cases across India on September 6 saw a decrease of 1,638, compared with 1,140 on September 5.

With 6,032 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 6,055 — 23 deaths and 6,032 recoveries.

India on September 5 conducted 367,490 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 887,746,764.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8105403), Kerala (6762566), Karnataka (4055230), Tamil Nadu (3571030), and Andhra Pradesh (2337260).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (10084), Maharashtra (8162), Tamil Nadu (4990), Karnataka (4872), and Assam (2819).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148267), Kerala (70859), Karnataka (40249), Tamil Nadu (38036), and Delhi (26481).

