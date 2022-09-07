JUST IN
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 5,379 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,057

India has so far administered 2,139,149,934 vaccine doses

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Delta variant of coronavirus

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai: BMC workers clean a Jumbo Covid 19 Centre setup at Malad, as cases are on the rise, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India on September 7 reported a decrease of 1,742 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 50,594. The country is thirty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 7, it added 5,379 cases to take its total caseload to 44,472,241. And, with 27 new fatalities, including 11 reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,057, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,881,319 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 5, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,139,149,934. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,893,590 — or 98.69 per cent of the total caseload — with 7,094 new cured cases being reported on September 7.
  • India has added 43,848 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,139,149,934 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on September 7 saw a decrease of 1,742, compared with 1,638 on September 6.
  • With 7,094 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,121 — 27 deaths and 7,094 recoveries.
  • India on September 6 conducted 321,917 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 888,068,681.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8106272), Kerala (6763720), Karnataka (4055822), Tamil Nadu (3571479), and Andhra Pradesh (2337326).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (10149), Maharashtra (7701), Tamil Nadu (4960), Karnataka (4573), and Assam (2819).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148269), Kerala (70871), Karnataka (40251), Tamil Nadu (38037), and Delhi (26482).

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 09:40 IST

