Data story: India logs 5,476 new cases; death toll rises to 515,036

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 4,436 in active cases to take its count to 59,442. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.1 per cent (one in 1000). The country is sixty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 5,476 cases to take its total caseload to 42,962,953 from 42,957,477 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 158 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 515,036, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,619,778 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,788,379,249. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,388,475 — or 98.66 per cent of total caseload — with 9,754 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the sixty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 46,836 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.1% of all active cases globally (one in every 1000 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,788,379,249 vaccine doses. That is 4162.6 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.5 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 30 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 4,436, compared with 6,019 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttarakhand (8), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (3), Meghalaya (3), Himachal Pradesh (1), and Sikkim (1).

With 9,754 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.66%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,912 — 158 deaths and 9,754 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.59%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 5437.9 days, and for deaths at 2259.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (1836), Mizoram (568), Maharashtra (535), Karnataka (278), and Rajasthan (278).

India on Saturday conducted 909,985 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 772,824,246. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7868451), Kerala (6510681), Karnataka (3942346), Tamil Nadu (3450817), and Andhra Pradesh (2318338).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 535 new cases to take its tally to 7868451.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1836 cases to take its tally to 6510681.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 278 cases to take its tally to 3942346.

Tamil Nadu has added 223 cases to take its tally to 3450817.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 76 to 2318338.

Uttar Pradesh has added 200 cases to take its tally to 2068965.

West Bengal has added 102 cases to take its tally to 2015772.

Delhi has added 274 cases to take its tally to 1861463.