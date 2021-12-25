DATA STORY: India logs 7,189 new cases; death toll rises to 479,520

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 484 in active cases to take its count to 77,032. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.32 per cent (one in 313). The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 7,189 cases to take its total caseload to 34,779,815 from 34,772,626 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 387 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 479,520, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,609,113 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,410,126,404. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,223,263 — or 98.4 per cent of total caseload — with 7,286 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the twenty-ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 46,621 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 313 active cases), and 8.86% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,410,126,404 vaccine doses. That is 4054.43 per cent of its total caseload, and 100.8 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 85 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 484, compared with 775 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (530), Karnataka (134), Delhi (98), Haryana (48), and Jharkhand (37).

With 7,286 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.4%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,673 — 387 deaths and 7,286 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 5.04%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3353.0 days, and for deaths at 858.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2605), Maharashtra (1410), Tamil Nadu (597), West Bengal (550), and Karnataka (405).

India on Thursday conducted 1,112,195 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 671,051,627. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6654755), Kerala (5230891), Karnataka (3003969), Tamil Nadu (2742821), and Andhra Pradesh (2076306).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1410 new cases to take its tally to 6654755.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2605 cases to take its tally to 5230891.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 405 cases to take its tally to 3003969.

Tamil Nadu has added 597 cases to take its tally to 2742821.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 94 to 2076306.

Uttar Pradesh has added 42 cases to take its tally to 1710838.

Delhi has added 180 cases to take its tally to 1442813.