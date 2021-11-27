DATA STORY: India logs 8,318 cases; global active tally crosses 20 mn-mark

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 3,114 in active cases to take its count to 107,019. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.54 per cent (one in 183). The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 8,318 cases to take its total caseload to 34,563,749 from 34,555,431 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 465 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 467,933, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,358,017 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,210,658,262. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,988,797 — or 98.34 per cent of total caseload — with 10,967 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the twenty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 63,824 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.54% of all active cases globally (one in every 183 active cases), and 8.99% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,210,658,262 vaccine doses. That is 3502.68 per cent of its total caseload, and 86.54 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (161762320), Maharashtra (115523689), West Bengal (94871014), Madhya Pradesh (87168369), and Gujarat (83062485).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1300444), Kerala (1261071), Jammu and Kashmir (1259491), Delhi (1249589), and Uttarakhand (1157300).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 65 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 3,114, compared to the net addition of 193 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (119), Punjab (21), Rajasthan (19), Jammu and Kashmir (13), and Goa (11).

With 10,967 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.34%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,432— 465 deaths and 10,967 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.06%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2879.9 days, and for deaths at 697.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4677), Tamil Nadu (746), West Bengal (710), Karnataka (402), and Mizoram (359).

India on Friday conducted 969,354 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 638,247,889. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.98%), Sikkim (11.77%), Goa (11.63%), and Maharashtra (10.17%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (8.9%), Kerala (8.27%), Sikkim (2.01%), Manipur (1.89%), and West Bengal (1.87%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1641931), J&K (1279621), Kerala (1105676), Karnataka (784936), and Telangana (722885).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6633105), Kerala (5124618), Karnataka (2994963), Tamil Nadu (2723991), and Andhra Pradesh (2072198).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 0 new cases to take its tally to 6633105.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4677 cases to take its tally to 5124618.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 402 cases to take its tally to 2994963.

Tamil Nadu has added 746 cases to take its tally to 2723991.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 184 to 2072198.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8 cases to take its tally to 1710368.

Delhi has added 23 cases to take its tally to 1440807.