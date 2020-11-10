DATA STORY: India posts lowest single-day addition to coronavirus tally this month

India on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day jump in tally this month. The count of confirmed cases rose by 38,073, the lowest in a day since 36,470 on October 27, to reach 8,591,730. The slide in active cases continued, with the number coming down by 4,408 to 505,265.

Delhi, which has been witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, added 5,023 cases in a day to take its tally to 443,552. This was significantly lower than the 7,745 reported on Monday.

Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.63 per cent. While 42,033 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,959,406 (92.64 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 reached 127,059 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 448 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 324,107 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (November 10, 2020):

