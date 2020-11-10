DATA STORY: India posts lowest single-day addition to coronavirus tally this month

India on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day jump in coronavirus tally this month. The count of confirmed cases rose by 38,073, the lowest in a day since 36,470 on October 27, to reach 8,591,730. The slide in active cases continued, with the number coming down by 4,408 to 505,265.
Delhi, which has been witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, added 5,023 cases in a day to take its tally to 443,552. This was significantly lower than the 7,745 reported on Monday.
Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.63 per cent. While 42,033 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,959,406 (92.64 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 127,059 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 448 fatalities reported on Tuesday.
The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 324,107 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (November 10, 2020):
India now accounts for 3.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 28 active cases), and 10.01% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 4408, compared with 2992 on Monday. The total now stands at 505265, the lowest active case tally since July 28. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (3192), Himachal Pradesh (476), Haryana (269), Bihar (230), and Uttarakhand (177).
With 42033 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.64%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.48%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.14%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.07%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42481 — 448 deaths and 42033 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.05%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 156.1 days, and for deaths at 196.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (5023), West Bengal (3907), Kerala (3593), Maharashtra (3277), and Haryana (2427).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (78.72%), Kerala (83.41%), Chhattisgarh (88.31%), Delhi (89.44%), and West Bengal (89.89%).
India on Monday conducted 1,043,665 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 119,615,857. The test positivity rate recorded on Monday was 3.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.17%), Goa (14.39%), Chandigarh (13.05%), Puducherry (10.43%), and Chhattisgarh (10.04%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (35.29%), Sikkim (23.53%), Himachal Pradesh (17.63%), Rajasthan (12.28%), and Haryana (12.98%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (259356), J&K (189793), Andhra Pradesh (167079), Kerala (146076), and Assam (142135).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1723135), Karnataka (848850), Andhra Pradesh (844359), Tamil Nadu (746079), and Uttar Pradesh (499199).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,277 cases. The state has added 50277 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1963 cases to take its tally to 848850.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 16,477 cases in the past seven days. On Tuesday it added 1392 cases to take its tally to 844359.
Kerala has added 3593 cases to take its tally to 489702.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,257 to 746079.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1636 cases to take its tally to 499199.
Delhi has added 5023 cases to take its tally to 443552.
