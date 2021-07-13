DATA STORY: India reports 2,020 deaths as Madhya Pradesh clears backlog

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 18,121 in active cases to take its count to 432,778. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.6 per cent (one in 27). The country is fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 32,906 cases to take its total caseload to 30,907,282 from 30,874,376 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 2,020 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 410,784, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,065,862 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 381,467,646. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,063,720 – or 97.27 per cent of total caseload – with 49,007 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 287,350 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.6% of all active cases globally (one in every 27 active cases), and 10.13% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 381,467,646 vaccine doses. That is 1234.23 per cent of its total caseload, and 27.36 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (42552720), Maharashtra (41719807), Gujarat (32076737), Rajasthan (31212158), and Karnataka (28729410).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (532950), Kerala (518357), Gujarat (502200), Uttarakhand (488774), and J&K (430126).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 18,121, compared with 3,219 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (332), Manipur (285), Arunachal Pradesh (200), and Tripura (145).

With 49,007 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.27%, while fatality rate increased to 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 51,027 — 2,020 deaths and 49,007 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.95%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 650.7 days, and for deaths at 140.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7798), Maharashtra (7603), Tamil Nadu (2652), Assam (2575), and Odisha (1993).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.89%) and Maharashtra (96.15%).

India on Monday conducted 1,740,325 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 434,058,138. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.33%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.62%), Maharashtra (13.94%), Sikkim (12.6%), and Kerala (12.57%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (27.11%), Manipur (13.65%), Nagaland (11.24%), Meghalaya (10.37%), and Arunachal Pradesh (9.22%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1194646), J&K (784466), Kerala (684644), Karnataka (533485), and Uttarakhand (518714).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6165402), Kerala (3073134), Karnataka (2872684), Tamil Nadu (2521438), and Andhra Pradesh (1924421).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 7603 new cases to take its tally to 6165402.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7798 cases to take its tally to 3073134.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1386 cases to take its tally to 2872684.

Tamil Nadu has added 2652 cases to take its tally to 2521438.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1578 to 1924421.

Uttar Pradesh has added 96 cases to take its tally to 1707446.

Delhi has added 45 cases to take its tally to 1435128.