DATA STORY: India reports 36,571 new cases; 540 deaths added to toll

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 524 in active cases to take its count to 363,605. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.06 per cent (one in 48). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 36,571 cases to take its total caseload to 32,358,829 from 32,322,258 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 540 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 433,589, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,471,282 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 572,281,488. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,561,635 – or 97.54 per cent of total caseload – with 36,555 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 241,003 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.06% of all active cases globally (one in every 48 active cases), and 9.8% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 572,281,488 vaccine doses. That is 1768.48 per cent of its total caseload, and 41.01 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (67254091), Maharashtra (56186080), Gujarat (45622094), Rajasthan (43623908), and Madhya Pradesh (42330183).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (787950), Uttarakhand (725260), Gujarat (714269), Delhi (702819), and J&K (587930).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 3,286, compared with 2,431 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (1623), Puducherry (38), Punjab (26), Goa (22), and Delhi (21).

With 36,555 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.54%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,095 — 540 deaths and 36,555 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.34%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 613 days, and for deaths at 556.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (21116), Maharashtra (5225), Tamil Nadu (1702), Andhra Pradesh (1501), and Karnataka (1432).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.71%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,873,757 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 502,699,702. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.02%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.85%), Kerala (12.6%), and Maharashtra (12.39%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Kerala (16.15%), Manipur (12.63%), Sikkim (11.48%), Meghalaya (9.15%), and Mizoram (4.67%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1330947), J&K (938234), Kerala (837147), Karnataka (614378), and Telangana (603231).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6411570), Kerala (3766573), Karnataka (2934624), Tamil Nadu (2595935), and Andhra Pradesh (1998603).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5225 new cases to take its tally to 6411570.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 21116 cases to take its tally to 3766573.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1432 cases to take its tally to 2934624.

Tamil Nadu has added 1702 cases to take its tally to 2595935.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1501 to 1998603.

Uttar Pradesh has added 25 cases to take its tally to 1709050.

Delhi has added 25 cases to take its tally to 1437217.