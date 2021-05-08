DATA STORY: India reports 400,000+ Covid cases for 3rd straight day, over 4,000 deaths

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 78,282 in active cases to take its count to 3,723,446. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 20.24 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 401,078 cases, the most added by any country in a day, to take its total caseload to 21,892,676. And, with 4,187 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 238,270, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,297,257 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 167,346,544. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 17,930,960 – or 81.90 per cent of total caseload – with 318,609 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.