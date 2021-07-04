DATA STORY: India reports Fewer than 50,000 new cases for 7th day straight

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 10,183 in active cases to take its count to 485,350. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.17 per cent (one in 24). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 43,071 cases to take its total caseload to 30,545,433 from 30,502,362 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 955 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 402,005, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,387,849 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 351,221,306. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,658,078 – or 97.09 per cent of total caseload – with 52,299 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 312,250 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 4.17% of all active cases globally (one in every 24 active cases), and 10.06% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 351,221,306 vaccine doses. That is 1149.83 per cent of its total caseload, and 25.2 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (38626243), Uttar Pradesh (37454006), Gujarat (37454006), Rajasthan (30431727), and West Bengal (26715857).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (502775), Kerala (486315), Gujarat (486315), Uttarakhand (452885), and J&K (398157).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 20 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 10,183, compared with 14,104 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (723), Manipur (156), Arunachal Pradesh (93), Tripura (58), and Ladakh (3) .

With 52,299 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.09%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.70%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.02%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 53,254 — 944 deaths and 52,299 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.79%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 491.2 days, and for deaths at 392.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12456), Maharashtra (9489), Tamil Nadu (4013), Andhra Pradesh (2930), and Odisha (2917).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (96%) and Kerala (96.03%).

India on Saturday conducted 1,838,490 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 418,254,953. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.91%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.59%), Maharashtra (14.39%), Kerala (12.64%), and Sikkim (12.32%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (18.43%), Manipur (15.51%), Meghalaya (15.51%), Kerala (10.39%), and Arunachal Pradesh (10.11%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1159959), J&K (745138), Kerala (656540), Karnataka (514122), and Uttarakhand (497792).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6088841), Kerala (2961584), Karnataka (2852079), Tamil Nadu (2492420), and Andhra Pradesh (1899748).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9489 new cases to take its tally to 6088841.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12456 cases to take its tally to 2961584.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2082 cases to take its tally to 2852079.

Tamil Nadu has added 4013 cases to take its tally to 2492420.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2930 to 1899748.

Uttar Pradesh has added 111 cases to take its tally to 1706495.

Delhi has added 86 cases to take its tally to 1434460.