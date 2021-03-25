DATA STORY: India reports more than 50,000 Covid cases, most since Oct 23

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 26,735 in active cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 395,192. That is 38.9 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.85 per cent (one in 54). The country is 8th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 53,476 cases to take its total caseload to 11,787,534. And, with 251 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 160,692, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,303,305 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 53,145,709. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,231,650 – or 95.28 per cent of total caseload – with 26,490 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.