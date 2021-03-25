DATA STORY: India reports more than 50,000 Covid cases, most since Oct 23

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 26,735 in active coronavirus cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 395,192. That is 38.9 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.85 per cent (one in 54). The country is 8th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 53,476 cases to take its total caseload to 11,787,534. And, with 251 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 160,692, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,303,305 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 53,145,709. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,231,650 – or 95.28 per cent of total caseload – with 26,490 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
With a daily increase of 53,476 in total cases, the most in a day since October 23, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,734,058 on Wednesday to 11,787,534 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 160,692, with 251 fatalities in a day. Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 312,929 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.85% of all active cases globally (one in every 54 active cases), and 5.83% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 53,145,709 people. That is 450.88 per cent of its total caseload, and 3.8238 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (9758611), Rajasthan (9747558), Uttar Pradesh (9410504), West Bengal (8375349), and Gujarat (8335479).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 50 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 26,735 on Thursday, the most in a day so far, compared with 23,080 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (16662), Chhattisgarh (1443), Karnataka (1291), Punjab (1119), and Madhya Pradesh (755).
With 26,490 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.28%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.36%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.94%), Sikkim (2.17%), and Maharashtra (2.09%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 26,741 — 251 deaths and 26,490 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.94%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 152.4 days, and for deaths at 443.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (31855), Punjab (2613), Kerala (2456), Karnataka (2298), and Chhattisgarh (2106).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (87.74%), Maharashtra (88.21%), Madhya Pradesh (95.02%), Chhattisgarh (95.16%), and Gujarat (95.45%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,065,021 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 237,503,882. The test positivity rate recorded was 5.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (13.7%), Goa (10.74%), Ladakh (9.03%), Nagaland (9.02%), and Kerala (8.66%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (22.62%), Chandigarh (12.4%), Goa (7.9%), Punjab (6.93%), and Madhya Pradesh (6.71%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (709421), J&K (441624), Kerala (364718), Karnataka (314206), and Andhra Pradesh (284185).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2564881), Kerala (1109908), Karnataka (975955), Andhra Pradesh (895121), and Tamil Nadu (871440).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 31,855 new cases to take its tally to 2564881. The state has added 250,468 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2456 cases to take its tally to 1109908.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2298 cases to take its tally to 975955.
Andhra Pradesh has added 585 cases to take its tally to 895121.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1636 to 871440.
Delhi has added 1254 cases to take its tally to 651227.
Uttar Pradesh has added 734 cases to take its tally to 609443.
