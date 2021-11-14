DATA STORY: India's active Covid case tally at lowest in 17 months

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 390 in active cases to take its count to 135,918. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.71 per cent (one in 141). The country is eighteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 11,271 cases to take its total caseload to 34,437,307 from 34,426,036 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 285 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 463,530, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,743,840 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,120,103,225. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,837,859܉– or 98.26 per cent of total caseload – with 11,376 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 81,771 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.71% of all active cases globally (one in every 141 active cases), and 9.07% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,120,103,225 vaccine doses. That is 3252.58 per cent of its total caseload, and 80.09 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (144426085), Maharashtra (107175033), West Bengal (88284418), Madhya Pradesh (78012335), and Gujarat (77762252).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1217463), Kerala (1216597), Jammu and Kashmir (1206593), Delhi (1190392), and Uttarakhand (1101107).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 57 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 390, compared with 1,108 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jammu and Kashmir (86), Assam (55), Punjab (32), West Bengal (31), and Chhattisgarh (15).

With 11,376 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,661 — 285 deaths and 11,376 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.44%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2117.5 days, and for deaths at 1127.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6468), Maharashtra (999), West Bengal (872), Tamil Nadu (809), and Mizoram (387).

India on Saturday conducted 1,255,904 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 623,751,344. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.07%), Sikkim (11.92%), Goa (11.86%), and Maharashtra (10.37%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9%), Mizoram (8.14%), Manipur (2.77%), West Bengal (2.12%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.89%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1604648), J&K (1230151), Kerala (1083435), Karnataka (769734), and Telangana (711985).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6623344), Kerala (5055224), Karnataka (2991614), Tamil Nadu (2714025), and Andhra Pradesh (2069770).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 999 new cases to take its tally to 6623344.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6468 cases to take its tally to 5055224.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 245 cases to take its tally to 2991614.

Tamil Nadu has added 809 cases to take its tally to 2714025.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 156 to 2069770.

Uttar Pradesh has added 9 cases to take its tally to 1710261.

Delhi has added 56 cases to take its tally to 1440388.