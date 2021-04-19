DATA STORY: India's daily Covid test positivity rate goes past 20%

India on Monday reported a net increase of 128,013 in active coronavirus cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,929,329. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 10.57 per cent (one in 9). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 273,810 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 15,061,919. And, with 1,619 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 178,769, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,230,007 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 123,852,566. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,953,821 – or 86.00 per cent of total caseload – with 144,178 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
With a daily increase of 273,810 in total cases, the most in a day so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 14,788,109 on Sunday to 15,061,919 – an increase of 1.9%. Death toll has reached 178,769, with 1,619 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, fourth by death, and second recovered cases, India has added 1,534,202 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 10.57% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 5.84% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 123,852,566 people. That is 837.52 per cent of its total caseload, and 8.9054 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (17017810), Rajasthan (15637790), Uttar Pradesh (15372080), Gujarat (14404921), and West Bengal (12888391).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (236104), Gujarat (225527), Chhattisgarh (216230), Delhi (195357), and Rajasthan (192981).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.
The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net increase of 128,013, the most in a day yet, compared with 121,576 on Sunday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (22474), Uttar Pradesh (21398), Karnataka (14383), Kerala (13667), and Rajasthan (7136).
With 144,178 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 86.00%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.19%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.63%), Sikkim (2.03%), and Maharashtra (1.60%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 145,797 — 1,619 deaths and 144,178 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.11%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 37.8 days, and for deaths at 76.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (68631), Uttar Pradesh (30566), Delhi (25462), Karnataka (19067), and Kerala (18257).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (75.42%), Uttar Pradesh (76.36%), Maharashtra (80.92%), Jharkhand (81.92%), and Madhya Pradesh (82.08%).
India on Sunday conducted 1,356,133 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 267,894,549. The test positivity rate recorded was 20.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.1%), Goa (11.35%), Ladakh (11.02%), Chandigarh (9.36%), and Nagaland (8.94%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Delhi (29.74%), Goa (29.21%), Chhattisgarh (28.94%), Maharashtra (25.11%), and Madhya Pradesh (22.84%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (867301), J&K (496835), Kerala (399775), Karnataka (349211), and Telangana (298195).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3839338), Kerala (1239424), Karnataka (1161065), Tamil Nadu (991451), and Andhra Pradesh (962037).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 68,631 new cases to take its tally to 3839338. The state has added 609,791 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 18,257 cases to take its tally to 1239424.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 19,067 cases to take its tally to 1161065.
Tamil Nadu has added 10723 cases to take its tally to 991451.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6582 to 962037.
Delhi has added 25,462 cases to take its tally to 853460.
Uttar Pradesh has added 30,566 cases to take its tally to 851620.
