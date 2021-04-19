DATA STORY: India's daily Covid test positivity rate goes past 20%

India on Monday reported a net increase of 128,013 in active cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,929,329. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 10.57 per cent (one in 9). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 273,810 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 15,061,919. And, with 1,619 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 178,769, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,230,007 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 123,852,566. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,953,821 – or 86.00 per cent of total caseload – with 144,178 new cured cases being reported on Monday.