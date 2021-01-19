DATA STORY: India's fewest Covid deaths since May 23, lowest tally spike since June 11

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 7,484 to take its count of active cases to 200,528, the lowest since June 27 and 80.30 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.79 per cent (one in 126). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 10,064 cases, the least in a day since June 11, to take its total caseload to 10,581,837. And, with 137 new fatalities its Covid-19 reached 152,556, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

As many as 157,004 more people were vaccinated across India on Monday which took the total count of those inoculated to 381,305. Meanwhile, Lakshadweep reported its first set of cases on Tuesday – 14 new active cases.

The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 10,228,753 – or 96.66 per cent of total caseload – with 17,411 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.