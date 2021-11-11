DATA STORY: India's logs 13,091 new cases; deaths toll rises to 462,189

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 1,127 in active cases to take its count to 138,556. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.75 per cent (one in 133). The country is fifteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 13,091 cases to take its total caseload to 34,401,670 from 34,388,579 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 340 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 462,189, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,754,817 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,102,334,225. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,800,925܉– or 98.25 per cent of total caseload – with 13,878 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the fifteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 80,645 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.74% of all active cases globally (one in every 133 active cases), and 9.08% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,102,334,225 vaccine doses. That is 3204.3 per cent of its total caseload, and 78.82 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (140848252), Maharashtra (104334367), West Bengal (87089742), Gujarat (76451156), and Madhya Pradesh (76178070).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1201693), Gujarat (1196936), Jammu and Kashmir (1183122), Delhi (1175796), and Uttarakhand (1086133).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 55 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 1,127, compared with 955 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (157), Himachal Pradesh (78), Karnataka (72), Odisha (66), and Delhi (39).

With 13,878 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.25%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,218 — 340 deaths and 13,878 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.18%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1821.2 days, and for deaths at 941.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7540), Maharashtra (1094), West Bengal (853), Tamil Nadu (828), and Mizoram (531).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,189,470 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 619,902,064. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.09%), Sikkim (11.96%), Goa (11.93%), and Maharashtra (10.42%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (10.81%), Kerala (9.87%), Sikkim (3.35%), Manipur (2.92%), and West Bengal (2.03%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1593095), J&K (1218025), Kerala (1077550), Karnataka (765065), and Telangana (709128).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6620423), Kerala (5034858), Karnataka (2990856), Tamil Nadu (2711584), and Andhra Pradesh (2069066).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1094 new cases to take its tally to 6620423.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7540 cases to take its tally to 5034858.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 328 cases to take its tally to 2990856.

Tamil Nadu has added 828 cases to take its tally to 2711584.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 348 to 2069066.

Uttar Pradesh has added 14 cases to take its tally to 1710236.

Delhi has added 54 cases to take its tally to 1440230.